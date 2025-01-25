Left Menu

AAP vs. Police: Tensions Flare Amid Assembly Campaign

AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak confronted Delhi Police over the alleged detention of party workers during an election campaign in New Delhi. The party accuses the police of intimidation tactics. Arvind Kejriwal claims attacks on AAP events are directed by BJP and sanctioned by the Union Home Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:46 IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Members of Parliament, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, visited the Parliament Street Police Station, accusing the Delhi Police of unlawfully detaining party activists engaging in grassroots campaigning in the New Delhi Assembly area. Addressing the media, Chadha condemned the police's actions, questioning the legal basis for the detentions.

Chadha revealed how police attempts to keep the AAP workers in custody were thwarted when party leaders cited pertinent legal provisions, leading to their release. He alleged the incident was deliberately orchestrated to instill fear and lower the morale of AAP workers as elections approached, criticizing what he called a misuse of government machinery.

The accusation of harassment intensified as party convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of inciting violence during his rally in Hari Nagar, pointing to alleged orders from Home Minister Amit Shah turning the Delhi Police into a tool for political intimidation. Kejriwal's claims raise concerns over the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

