Left Menu

India Marks 76th Republic Day with Grand Parade and Global Guests

India's 76th Republic Day was celebrated with national pride and a grand parade in New Delhi, led by the President and joined by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The day featured tributes to the Constitution, cultural displays, and showcased military strength, emphasizing national unity and growth under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:01 IST
India Marks 76th Republic Day with Grand Parade and Global Guests
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the national flag in Delhi as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. Highlighting India's progress, Chouhan credited the dedication and efforts of its people for the nation's strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Chouhan emphasized the need for synchronized national and state elections, reflecting on the original constitutional vision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation, urging citizens to uphold constitutional ideals and strive for prosperity.

The celebration featured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. Marked by 'Jan Bhagidari,' the event invited 10,000 influential guests from diverse sectors. A tri-services tableau promoting military unity was among the parade's highlights, witnessed by leaders and esteemed participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025