India Marks 76th Republic Day with Grand Parade and Global Guests
India's 76th Republic Day was celebrated with national pride and a grand parade in New Delhi, led by the President and joined by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The day featured tributes to the Constitution, cultural displays, and showcased military strength, emphasizing national unity and growth under PM Modi's leadership.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the national flag in Delhi as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. Highlighting India's progress, Chouhan credited the dedication and efforts of its people for the nation's strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Chouhan emphasized the need for synchronized national and state elections, reflecting on the original constitutional vision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation, urging citizens to uphold constitutional ideals and strive for prosperity.
The celebration featured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. Marked by 'Jan Bhagidari,' the event invited 10,000 influential guests from diverse sectors. A tri-services tableau promoting military unity was among the parade's highlights, witnessed by leaders and esteemed participants.

