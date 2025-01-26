Left Menu

DRDO Unveils Futuristic Defense Innovations on Republic Day

During the Republic Day celebrations, DRDO showcased cutting-edge defense technologies aimed at national security. Highlights included the Raksha Kavach system for versatile threats and the Pralay tactical weapon, emphasizing indigenous innovation. The Indian Coast Guard's performance underscored maritime rescue efforts with advanced technology.

Pralay Weapon System displayed by DRDO (Photo: DD News) . Image Credit: ANI
During the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), a premier defense research agency, unveiled a selection of its groundbreaking innovations for national security. Under the leadership of Scientist 'E' Sachin Kumar from DEAL, Dehradun, the Raksha Kavach weapon system showcased its advanced capabilities to defend against threats arising from air, ground, and water. This included the Sea King helicopter's ability to detect and neutralize submarines with precision torpedoes.

Following that, DRDO presented its Multi-Layered Air Defence System, distinguished by its ability to protect both ground and airspace against adversary threats such as missiles, drones, and ground assaults. This cutting-edge system utilizes long-range surveillance technologies, including EW satellites, AEW&CS, and Rustom-II UAVs. The defense mechanism performs a 'soft kill' through microwave jammers in the anti-drone system and a 'hard kill' with weapons like QRSAM, ATAGS, and high-power lasers, among others.

In another impressive display, DRDO showcased the Pralay Weapon System. Indigenously developed by RCI, DRDO, and helmed by Dr. R. Srinivasan and Deputy Project Director D. Ravikumar, Pralay is a tactical surface-to-surface weapon designed to neutralize multiple targets up to a range of 400 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy. It emphasizes flexibility and lethality, making it a formidable asset in warfare. Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard's tableau, led by Commandants Soniya Singh and Sadhana Singh, focused on coastal security and maritime rescue under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress,' featuring indigenous technology and coordinated life-saving operations.

