India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Patriotic Fervor

BSF DIG Chiter Pal honored the 76th Republic Day by ceremoniously hoisting the national flag, reiterating the Border Security Force's dedication to national border security. He assured the public of the BSF's vigilant surveillance, promising adherence to duty and prevention of any undesirable incidents.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Pal conveyed his festive greetings, stating, "I wish my fellow citizens a Happy Republic Day. We remain fully alert at the borders, committed to our responsibilities, and determined to avert any untoward occurrences." As the nation celebrated its 76th Republic Day, vibrant patriotism was evident in widespread cultural expressions and the tricolor adornment by citizens nationwide.

Earlier, the Indian Army raised the tricolor at the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted the national flag at his Delhi residence, sharing wishes for the occasion. "Warm Republic Day greetings to all. May we cherish the ideals of our Constitution and continue our journey towards national prosperity," expressed Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Republic Day greetings, reflecting on 75 years of the republic's journey. "Today, we pay tribute to those who crafted our Constitution, ensuring democracy, dignity, and unity. May this occasion reaffirm our commitment to a stronger India," Modi noted.

In an official ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, with the national anthem resonating alongside a 21-gun salute from indigenous Light Field Guns. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, this year's chief guest, joined the celebrations as the country emphasized 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation in marking this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)