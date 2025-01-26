Left Menu

76th Republic Day Highlights: Transformation and Celebration at Vijayawada

The 76th Republic Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Vijayawada Railway Division. DRM Narendra Anand Rao Patil highlighted infrastructure advancements under PM Modi's leadership. The celebrations led by President Droupadi Murmu, with Indonesia's President as the chief guest, showcased India's cultural and military strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:04 IST
Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anand Rao Patil. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vijayawada Railway Division marked the 76th Republic Day with a grand celebration, as Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anand Rao Patil proudly unfurled the national flag at the Vijayawada Railway Ground. Addressing the gathering, Patil underscored the significance of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees citizens' rights such as freedom and equality.

In his speech, Patil praised the efforts of the railway division in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India by 2047. Under Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's leadership, Indian Railways is undergoing significant transformations, exemplified by projects like the Vande Bharat trains and the Chenab Railway Bridge. The ongoing modernization is indicative of the government's focus on enhancing rail infrastructure.

Patil emphasized the government's commitment to railway development by merging the railway budget, ensuring substantial investments for infrastructure growth. He announced enhancements in line and signalling capacities within the Vijayawada division, highlighting a shift to automatic signalling over 128 kilometers. This transformation is credited for improving punctuality and increasing gross revenue, which is expected to surpass 5000 crores by the financial year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

