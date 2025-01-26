Left Menu

Manda Krishna Madiga Honored with Padma Shri for Public Affairs

Manda Krishna Madiga, leader of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, receives the Padma Shri award for his dedication to public service. The recognition celebrates his efforts in improving the lives of Dalits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu offer congratulations.

Manda Krishna Madiga (Photo/@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manda Krishna Madiga, the chief of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), has been awarded the Padma Shri in the category of Public Affairs. This prestigious award is one of India's highest civilian honors, divided into three categories: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Upon receiving the award, Madiga spoke to ANI, highlighting the significance of dedication to people's welfare. He attributed this recognition to the efforts of those who work for just causes and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging their 30-year struggle. Madiga's work, particularly for the Dalit community, was also praised by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on social media.

The MRPS, established in 1994 in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, under Madiga's leadership, advocates for the Madiga community, a prominent scheduled caste group in the Telugu states. This year's Padma Awards ceremony, where 139 awards including 113 Padma Shri were conferred, took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, an event held annually to honor contributions across various fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

