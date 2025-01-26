Firefighters Battle Blazing Inferno at Jabalpur’s Pathak Bazaar
A significant fire erupted at Jabalpur's Pathak Bazaar, impacting nearby shops. Firefighters are endeavoring to extinguish the flames, with no casualties reported. Details are yet to be disclosed.
- Country:
- India
A massive fire swept through Pathak Bazaar in Jabalpur on Sunday, consuming three to four adjacent shops. Firefighters responded promptly to the emergency and are vigorously working to subdue the flames.
Authorities indicated that five firefighting teams are deployed at the site, striving diligently to put out the fire. An official revealed to ANI, 'As many as five firefighters are at the scene, making efforts to douse the fire.' Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited as the situation continues to develop. Updates will follow as information becomes available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
