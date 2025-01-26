Dibrugarh Rises: Assam's New Capital Sparks Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared Dibrugarh as a full-fledged city and the second capital of the state, with plans for enhanced connectivity and improved living conditions. Sarma noted that this decision is underpinned by extensive groundwork to bolster ease of living and infrastructure in the region.

On the same day, the Chief Minister inaugurated four major flyovers in Dibrugarh, worth Rs 377 crores, as part of the city's development. Reflecting on Dibrugarh's progress, Sarma highlighted its transition from a history of curfews to a central hub for Republic Day celebrations in Assam, illustrating the region's remarkable transformation.

Concluding his two-nation trip to Japan for the Advantage Assam Roadshow, Sarma engaged with industry leaders to promote Assam as a safe and investor-friendly destination. In meetings with Tokyo Electron and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Sarma discussed potential expansions to support Assam's electronic and energy sectors. He also explored opportunities for collaboration and youth engagement with Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Akiko Ikuina.

