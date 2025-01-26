Left Menu

Uri Celebrates Unity on India's 76th Republic Day

The Indian Army partnered with local villagers and students in Uri to mark the 76th Republic Day, featuring flag hoisting, cultural performances, and a Tiranga Yatra. The events highlighted national pride, unity, and the strong bond between the military and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:20 IST
Uri Celebrates Unity on India's 76th Republic Day
Indian Army celebrates Republic Day at Kaman Post, Uri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army commemorated India's 76th Republic Day with a heartfelt celebration at Kaman Post in Uri, joined by local villagers and students from nearby border villages. An official Army statement highlighted the day's events, which included the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag, followed by cultural and patriotic performances from students, reflecting India's rich heritage.

A charitable drive distributing blankets and clothing provided much-needed support to underprivileged families in the area. Local dignitaries lauded the community's enthusiastic participation, emphasizing the spirit of unity and national pride that permeated the event. The celebration further reinforced the strong bond between the Army and border communities, underscoring cultural preservation and social responsibility.

In addition to the celebrations at Kaman Post, a spirited Tiranga Yatra was organized in Uri. The march, which occurred on the occasion of Republic Day 2025, attracted around 500 participants, including students from the Army Goodwill School, Uri, and government schools across the district. Participants embarked on a bike rally from NS Bridge to the Kalapahar Brigade Auditorium. The event was greatly enriched by teachers, civil representatives, and local residents, all coming together to express their patriotic fervor and celebrate India's democratic ideals and cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025