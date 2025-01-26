Uri Celebrates Unity on India's 76th Republic Day
The Indian Army partnered with local villagers and students in Uri to mark the 76th Republic Day, featuring flag hoisting, cultural performances, and a Tiranga Yatra. The events highlighted national pride, unity, and the strong bond between the military and local communities.
The Indian Army commemorated India's 76th Republic Day with a heartfelt celebration at Kaman Post in Uri, joined by local villagers and students from nearby border villages. An official Army statement highlighted the day's events, which included the ceremonial unfurling of the national flag, followed by cultural and patriotic performances from students, reflecting India's rich heritage.
A charitable drive distributing blankets and clothing provided much-needed support to underprivileged families in the area. Local dignitaries lauded the community's enthusiastic participation, emphasizing the spirit of unity and national pride that permeated the event. The celebration further reinforced the strong bond between the Army and border communities, underscoring cultural preservation and social responsibility.
In addition to the celebrations at Kaman Post, a spirited Tiranga Yatra was organized in Uri. The march, which occurred on the occasion of Republic Day 2025, attracted around 500 participants, including students from the Army Goodwill School, Uri, and government schools across the district. Participants embarked on a bike rally from NS Bridge to the Kalapahar Brigade Auditorium. The event was greatly enriched by teachers, civil representatives, and local residents, all coming together to express their patriotic fervor and celebrate India's democratic ideals and cultural diversity.
