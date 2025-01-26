Left Menu

Tragic Self-Immolation: Woman Battles for Life in Udaipur

A woman in Udaipur set herself on fire following a dispute with her husband. With 80% burn injuries, she is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The incident, which happened on Saturday evening, has not yet led to any charges being filed, according to the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:36 IST
Tragic Self-Immolation: Woman Battles for Life in Udaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Rajasthan's Udaipur district reportedly set herself ablaze after a domestic dispute with her spouse, authorities disclosed on Sunday.

The distressing event took place on Saturday evening, with the woman swiftly hospitalized for medical intervention.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Rajpurohit confirmed that 28-year-old Bhavna Yadav attempted self-immolation post-altercation. She sustained 80 percent burns and remains under hospital care. Thus far, no formal case has been registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025