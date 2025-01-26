Tragic Self-Immolation: Woman Battles for Life in Udaipur
A woman in Udaipur set herself on fire following a dispute with her husband. With 80% burn injuries, she is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The incident, which happened on Saturday evening, has not yet led to any charges being filed, according to the Deputy Superintendent of Police.
A woman in Rajasthan's Udaipur district reportedly set herself ablaze after a domestic dispute with her spouse, authorities disclosed on Sunday.
The distressing event took place on Saturday evening, with the woman swiftly hospitalized for medical intervention.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Rajpurohit confirmed that 28-year-old Bhavna Yadav attempted self-immolation post-altercation. She sustained 80 percent burns and remains under hospital care. Thus far, no formal case has been registered.
