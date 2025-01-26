Tragic Self-Immolation: Woman Battles for Life in Udaipur

A woman in Rajasthan's Udaipur district reportedly set herself ablaze after a domestic dispute with her spouse, authorities disclosed on Sunday.

The distressing event took place on Saturday evening, with the woman swiftly hospitalized for medical intervention.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Rajpurohit confirmed that 28-year-old Bhavna Yadav attempted self-immolation post-altercation. She sustained 80 percent burns and remains under hospital care. Thus far, no formal case has been registered.

