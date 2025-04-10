Sanju Samson Fined as Rajasthan Royals Penalized for Slow Over-Rate
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson faces a Rs 24 lakh fine after the team's slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. This marks their second offence, with the first resulting in a lighter penalty. The Royals succumbed to a 58-run defeat in the match.
Sanju Samson, captain of the Rajasthan Royals, is facing consequences following his team's slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans. Held on Wednesday, the game concluded with a commanding 58-run victory for the Titans as the Royals failed to chase down a target of 218 runs.
In a statement released on Thursday, the IPL confirmed Samson's fine of Rs 24 lakh under Article 2.22 of its Code of Conduct. This incident marks Rajasthan's second breach of the Article, which deals with maintaining a minimum over-rate. Previously, a similar violation occurred against the Chennai Super Kings, leading to a Rs 12 lakh fine for Riyan Parag, who was stepping in for the injured Samson.
Despite winning the toss and opting to bowl, Rajasthan's strategy faltered as Gujarat posted a formidable 217/6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The mounting pressure led to Rajasthan's downfall with a series of wickets, leaving them trailing by 58 runs. All players involved in the match could also face additional fines as per IPL rules.
