Left Menu

Sanju Samson Fined as Rajasthan Royals Penalized for Slow Over-Rate

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson faces a Rs 24 lakh fine after the team's slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. This marks their second offence, with the first resulting in a lighter penalty. The Royals succumbed to a 58-run defeat in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:14 IST
Sanju Samson Fined as Rajasthan Royals Penalized for Slow Over-Rate
RR captain Sanju Samson (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanju Samson, captain of the Rajasthan Royals, is facing consequences following his team's slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans. Held on Wednesday, the game concluded with a commanding 58-run victory for the Titans as the Royals failed to chase down a target of 218 runs.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IPL confirmed Samson's fine of Rs 24 lakh under Article 2.22 of its Code of Conduct. This incident marks Rajasthan's second breach of the Article, which deals with maintaining a minimum over-rate. Previously, a similar violation occurred against the Chennai Super Kings, leading to a Rs 12 lakh fine for Riyan Parag, who was stepping in for the injured Samson.

Despite winning the toss and opting to bowl, Rajasthan's strategy faltered as Gujarat posted a formidable 217/6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The mounting pressure led to Rajasthan's downfall with a series of wickets, leaving them trailing by 58 runs. All players involved in the match could also face additional fines as per IPL rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025