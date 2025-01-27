Pithampur's Torch Rally Sparks Protest Against Toxic Waste Disposal

In a bold demonstration of unity, the residents of Pithampur organized a torch rally on Saturday night, voicing their opposition to the incineration of toxic waste from the infamous Bhopal Gas Tragedy within their industrial precinct.

Chanting slogans like "Bhopal ka kachra Pithampur me nahi jalega", hundreds of locals rallied with signboards, reflecting their resolve to prevent the disposal of hazardous materials in their town. Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar heralded the rally as a beacon of knowledge, hope, and community solidarity, emphasizing that Pithampur residents stand united in their cause.

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which unfolded on the night of December 2-3, 1984, is regarded as the most severe industrial disaster globally, with the Union Carbide factory site still harbouring toxic waste. This hazardous material was transported to Pithampur on January 1 for disposal. However, the move has led to public outcry.

On January 6, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav affirmed the state government's commitment to judicial guidelines regarding waste disposal. The Chief Minister assured that the government had communicated to the High Court, seeking a six-week extension to engage with all stakeholders before proceeding with the plan.

Naman Nagrath, an advocate for the petitioners, noted that the High Court granted this extension, with the subsequent court hearing on the matter scheduled for February 18.

