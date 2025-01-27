Haryana Hospitals Threaten Ayushman Scheme Boycott Over Unpaid Dues
The Indian Medical Association has issued an ultimatum to the Haryana government, stating that private hospitals will cease participating in the Ayushman Bharat scheme from February 3 if pending payments are not settled. Payment issues have arisen since the introduction of Chirayu Cards, causing distress among healthcare providers.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has outlined a decisive stand against the Haryana government's delay in clearing dues under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This move could lead to a halt in services at private hospitals from February 3, affecting thousands reliant on the initiative for affordable healthcare.
Since November 2022, the Chirayu Cards have disrupted payment processes, leading to financial uncertainty for hospitals participating in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In a letter addressed to Ayushman Bharat Haryana CEO Sangeeta Tetarwal, the IMA expressed grave concerns, calling for immediate action to avoid a service suspension that would inconvenience countless citizens.
The IMA praised Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his prior commitment to release pending dues. However, unresolved issues persist despite assurances, with payments either delayed or reduced without justification. The association stresses the urgency for a substantial yearly fund allocation of nearly 2,000 crore rupees, ensuring smooth operations and the calculation of interest on delays, as per the Memorandum of Understanding.
