Maha Kumbh 2025: Shiv Sena and Congress Clash Over Religious Festival's Management

Amidst controversies surrounding the Maha Kumbh 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey responded robustly to a statement by Congress leader Husain Dalwai concerning the festival's arrangements. In a pointed critique, Dubey questioned Dalwai's familiarity with the event, inviting him to attend the gathering for the firsthand experience of its grandeur.

"What does Husain Dalwai know about Kumbh? Has he ever been there, or has he only seen it on television?" Dubey remarked, criticizing Dalwai's perspectives on festival management. Dubey accused Dalwai and other INDIA Alliance leaders, including those from DMK, of repeatedly targeting Sanatana, urging them to direct their criticisms toward the BJP.

Dalwai countered by expressing concerns over the management of the Maha Kumbh, pointing to inadequate facilities for the influx of devotees. He called for improvements in lodging and public health to prevent disease spread and questioned the spiritual efficacy of the festival amidst logistical flaws. The public's massive turnout underscored the event's significance, with millions having participated at Prayagraj's Sangam Triveni Ghat.

(With inputs from agencies.)