Tremor Strikes Polish Marcel Coal Mine

A significant underground tremor rattled the Marcel coal mine operated by the Polish mining group PGG, located in Radlin, in southern Poland. The early Monday morning incident prompted immediate responses, as reported by the state-owned PAP news agency.

At the time of the tremor, 29 miners were present in the vicinity. Preliminary reports indicate that six or seven individuals might have sustained injuries, although detailed assessments are yet to be completed.

Efforts are underway to conduct a cautious withdrawal from the impacted zone, according to statements from a mining official quoted by PAP. The priority remains the safety of the miners as emergency protocols are enacted to handle the situation effectively.

