Tremor Strikes Polish Marcel Coal Mine
A tremor occurred at PGG's Marcel coal mine in southern Poland on Monday morning. The incident involved 29 miners, with potential injuries to six or seven individuals. Officials are currently managing the situation and ensuring the withdrawal of all personnel from the affected area.
- Country:
- Poland
A significant underground tremor rattled the Marcel coal mine operated by the Polish mining group PGG, located in Radlin, in southern Poland. The early Monday morning incident prompted immediate responses, as reported by the state-owned PAP news agency.
At the time of the tremor, 29 miners were present in the vicinity. Preliminary reports indicate that six or seven individuals might have sustained injuries, although detailed assessments are yet to be completed.
Efforts are underway to conduct a cautious withdrawal from the impacted zone, according to statements from a mining official quoted by PAP. The priority remains the safety of the miners as emergency protocols are enacted to handle the situation effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic End for Illegal Miners in South Africa's Abandoned Gold Mine
Desperate Struggle Underground: Trapped Miners in South Africa Await Rescue
Trapped Miners in South Africa: The Struggle for Survival
Trapped in Shadows: South Africa's Illegal Miners' Ordeal
Peril in Pataz: Rescue Efforts Underway for Trapped Miners