Anurag Thakur Labels AAP 'Anti-Dalit' Amid Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized AAP, labelling them 'anti-Dalit' after the vandalism of an Ambedkar statue in Punjab. He accused AAP of neglecting Dalit issues and promised reservations. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the act, urging strict action against the culprits involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:07 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, on Monday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of adopting an 'anti-Dalit' stance following the vandalism of a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, where AAP holds power. Thakur pointed to the absence of Dalit representation in AAP leadership and alleged broken promises.

'The true face of AAP has been revealed,' Thakur stated. 'Not a single Rajya Sabha MP is Dalit. They've failed to appoint a Dalit as Deputy Chief Minister. Two Dalit ministers resigned, citing AAP's anti-Dalit bias,' Thakur told ANI, accusing AAP of intending to eliminate reservations.

He further alleged financial exploitation, adding, 'They took large sums from a Dalit woman for a ticket. Over the last five years, they promised to send 500 Dalit students abroad for studies but sent less than five.' He questioned AAP's failure to appoint a Dalit as Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister in both Delhi and Punjab.

In stark contrast, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the vandalism on Republic Day, calling it an attack on unity. Mann promised severe punishment for those responsible, issuing directives for a full investigation into the matter.

According to Punjab Police, several individuals were arrested in connection to the defacement attempt on Ambedkar's statue at Town Hall. 'A case has been filed, and we are investigating the motive,' said Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Jagjit Singh Walia to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

