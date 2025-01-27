Uttarakhand Becomes First Indian State to Enforce Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand has initiated India's first state-wide Uniform Civil Code (UCC), standardizing personal laws. This includes marriage, divorce, and inheritance regulations. Congressman Salman Khurshid expressed intent to contest the law in court if necessary. State preparations for implementing UCC are complete, aiming for societal uniformity while preserving certain exemptions.
Uttarakhand today marked a historic move by becoming the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a legislative measure aimed at unifying and simplifying personal laws regarding marriage, divorce, and inheritance. This groundbreaking initiative enforces uniformity across regulations, barring exceptions like Scheduled Tribes and protected groups.
Reacting to the new legislation, Congress leader Salman Khurshid signaled potential legal challenges against the UCC. Khurshid raised concerns about the law's applicability, particularly for Uttarakhand residents living outside the state, and expressed readiness to pursue discussions or court battles if deemed necessary.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the thorough preparations for the law's implementation, including the training of officials and approval of necessary regulations. Set to be fully enacted by January 27, 2025, the law is part of a broader national initiative to promote equality and social cohesion.
