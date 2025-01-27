Left Menu

Uttarakhand Becomes First Indian State to Enforce Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand has initiated India's first state-wide Uniform Civil Code (UCC), standardizing personal laws. This includes marriage, divorce, and inheritance regulations. Congressman Salman Khurshid expressed intent to contest the law in court if necessary. State preparations for implementing UCC are complete, aiming for societal uniformity while preserving certain exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:33 IST
Uttarakhand Becomes First Indian State to Enforce Uniform Civil Code
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand today marked a historic move by becoming the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a legislative measure aimed at unifying and simplifying personal laws regarding marriage, divorce, and inheritance. This groundbreaking initiative enforces uniformity across regulations, barring exceptions like Scheduled Tribes and protected groups.

Reacting to the new legislation, Congress leader Salman Khurshid signaled potential legal challenges against the UCC. Khurshid raised concerns about the law's applicability, particularly for Uttarakhand residents living outside the state, and expressed readiness to pursue discussions or court battles if deemed necessary.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the thorough preparations for the law's implementation, including the training of officials and approval of necessary regulations. Set to be fully enacted by January 27, 2025, the law is part of a broader national initiative to promote equality and social cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025