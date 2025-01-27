EU Loosens Sanctions on Syria Amid Iran Tensions

The European Union has announced a partial lifting of sanctions against Syria, marking a shift in its foreign policy direction. This decision comes amid growing tensions with Iran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Monday that the EU's move aims to recalibrate relations in the Middle East, which have grown increasingly complex.

At the same time, France is planning to propose new sanctions against Iranian officials who are believed to be responsible for detaining French nationals in Iran, highlighting the geopolitical complexities at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)