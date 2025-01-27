Amit Shah Engages in Sacred Traditions at Mahakumbh 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took center stage at Mahakumbh 2025, participating in sacred rituals alongside his family and distinguished religious figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam featured Shah feeding migratory birds, underscoring his connection to spiritual and natural elements.

Prior to the aarti, Shah, along with saints and Chief Minister Adityanath, took a holy dip, a ritual believed to purify and liberate devotees from sins. The extensive itinerary also included meetings with prominent spiritual leaders, such as saints and seers in Prayagraj, and visits to revered temples and ashrams.

Shah's visit is part of the larger Mahakumbh celebration expected to draw 45 crore devotees until February. This year's gathering holds significant religious importance, offering a transformative period for attendees. Amid the sacred festivities, Yogi Adityanath and Baba Ramdev marked their presence with yoga sessions, embodying the event's blend of tradition and spirituality.

