Left Menu

Amit Shah Engages in Sacred Traditions at Mahakumbh 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by family and saints, participated in rituals at Mahakumbh 2025. Highlights include feeding migratory birds, taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, and meeting religious leaders. The Mahakumbh is expected to attract millions of pilgrims for spiritual cleansing and devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:30 IST
Amit Shah Engages in Sacred Traditions at Mahakumbh 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family, in the presence of several saints and CM Yogi Adityanath, performs 'aarti' at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took center stage at Mahakumbh 2025, participating in sacred rituals alongside his family and distinguished religious figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam featured Shah feeding migratory birds, underscoring his connection to spiritual and natural elements.

Prior to the aarti, Shah, along with saints and Chief Minister Adityanath, took a holy dip, a ritual believed to purify and liberate devotees from sins. The extensive itinerary also included meetings with prominent spiritual leaders, such as saints and seers in Prayagraj, and visits to revered temples and ashrams.

Shah's visit is part of the larger Mahakumbh celebration expected to draw 45 crore devotees until February. This year's gathering holds significant religious importance, offering a transformative period for attendees. Amid the sacred festivities, Yogi Adityanath and Baba Ramdev marked their presence with yoga sessions, embodying the event's blend of tradition and spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025