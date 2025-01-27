Left Menu

Gujarat's Solar Revolution: PM-KUSUM Scheme Empowers Farmers

Gujarat government's PM-KUSUM initiative has successfully installed over 7,700 solar pumps, aiding farmers economically and environmentally. By 2024, farmers will benefit from this sustainable energy source, made possible through subsidies exceeding Rs 218 crore, covering 70% of costs, and reducing electricity usage.

27-01-2025
Gujarat's Solar Revolution: PM-KUSUM Scheme Empowers Farmers
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Gujarat government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, is driving a solar revolution with the PM-KUSUM scheme, offering significant financial assistance to farmers for solar pump installations. By December 2024, over 7,700 off-grid solar pumps are expected to aid farmers statewide, as outlined in a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Introduced by the central government in 2019, the PM-KUSUM scheme aims to provide consistent irrigation water and electricity while promoting solar energy. Gujarat has received approval to set up 12,382 off-grid solar pumps by March 2026, promising substantial savings on electricity and fostering environmental sustainability.

Vijayaben V. Asodariya from Hadmatiya village shared her experience, highlighting the benefits of the solar pump, which operates without electricity and nearly maintenance-free for five years. Narmada district leads with over 5,100 installations, followed by districts like Valsad, Banaskantha, and Dang, realizing the scheme's promise on ground.

