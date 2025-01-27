India's Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Global Energy Transition
Hindustan Zinc's Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar highlights the need for a USD 1.7 trillion investment in the mining sector to support global energy transition. India, with untapped resources, is positioned to thrive. At the World Economic Forum, Hebbar emphasized India's role in sustainable mining and clean energy initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Zinc's Chairperson, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, has underscored the urgent need for a USD 1.7 trillion investment into the mining sector to drive the global energy transition forward.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Hebbar highlighted the critical role of India, poised for growth due to its untapped natural resources, which remain at less than 15% tapped.
Proactive measures by the Indian government, such as the critical minerals mission and mineral block auctions, are paving the way for sustainable development, with companies like Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc at the forefront.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany Calls for Smart Sanctions Approach Amid Syrian Transition
UAE's Pioneering Role in Global Energy Transition
India's Renewable Energy Milestone: A 15.84% Surge Towards Sustainability
Arm Holdings Poised for Major Transition in Chip Industry
UAE and Azerbaijan Forge Stronger Ties Amidst Global Sustainability Efforts