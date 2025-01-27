Left Menu

India's Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Global Energy Transition

Hindustan Zinc's Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar highlights the need for a USD 1.7 trillion investment in the mining sector to support global energy transition. India, with untapped resources, is positioned to thrive. At the World Economic Forum, Hebbar emphasized India's role in sustainable mining and clean energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:30 IST
India's Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Global Energy Transition
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Zinc's Chairperson, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, has underscored the urgent need for a USD 1.7 trillion investment into the mining sector to drive the global energy transition forward.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Hebbar highlighted the critical role of India, poised for growth due to its untapped natural resources, which remain at less than 15% tapped.

Proactive measures by the Indian government, such as the critical minerals mission and mineral block auctions, are paving the way for sustainable development, with companies like Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025