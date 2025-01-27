India's Billion-Dollar Opportunity in Global Energy Transition

Hindustan Zinc's Chairperson, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, has underscored the urgent need for a USD 1.7 trillion investment into the mining sector to drive the global energy transition forward.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Hebbar highlighted the critical role of India, poised for growth due to its untapped natural resources, which remain at less than 15% tapped.

Proactive measures by the Indian government, such as the critical minerals mission and mineral block auctions, are paving the way for sustainable development, with companies like Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc at the forefront.

