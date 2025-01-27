Left Menu

EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Amid Hungary's Energy Negotiations

The European Union renewed its sanctions on Russia for another six months after Hungary received energy security assurances. Despite initial resistance, Hungary supported the decision, which prevents Moscow from financing its war efforts. Profits from frozen assets will fund a $50 billion loan to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:32 IST
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Amid Hungary's Energy Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union renewed its extensive sanctions on Russia for another six months, securing Hungary's backup by offering assurances regarding energy security. EU Foreign Ministers agreed on Monday to this extension, reinforcing efforts to economically impact Russia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced the decision, highlighting how these sanctions would continue to cut off revenue streams for Moscow, used to fund its war. The renewal was crucial, with officials warning of significant consequences, such as the possible unfreezing of Russian assets in Europe intended to aid Kyiv.

Hungary, initially hesitant due to its economic ties with Russia, agreed to the extension following a European Commission statement promising continued discussions about Ukraine's gas supply framework. While Hungary did not have its demands explicitly met, the EU showed readiness to involve Budapest in future agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025