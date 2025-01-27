Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Stock Indices Hit Seven-Month Lows

Stock markets plummeted to seven-month lows, erasing significant market wealth amid concerns over US trade policy. Key indices dropped sharply, with BSE-listed companies losing Rs 9.28 lakh crore. Factors like geopolitical tensions and selling by foreign investors contributed to volatility and pervasive market pessimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, stock investors witnessed significant losses as major indices fell to their lowest in over seven months. This sharp decline wiped out Rs 9.28 lakh crore of market wealth, amid heightened concerns over US trade policies and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE fell substantially, leading to a negative market breadth with 3,588 shares declining. The BSE Sensex, a key barometer, dropped significantly, closing at levels not seen since June 2024. This decline underscores the current volatility, exacerbated by uncertainty surrounding corporate earnings and impending fiscal policies.

Among the biggest losers were stocks like HCL Tech, Zomato, and Tech Mahindra, while ICICI Bank emerged as a rare gainer. Moving forward, the market's trajectory remains uncertain, with anticipated meetings from financial regulatory bodies expected to affect investor sentiment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

