Market Turbulence: Stock Indices Hit Seven-Month Lows

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, stock investors witnessed significant losses as major indices fell to their lowest in over seven months. This sharp decline wiped out Rs 9.28 lakh crore of market wealth, amid heightened concerns over US trade policies and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE fell substantially, leading to a negative market breadth with 3,588 shares declining. The BSE Sensex, a key barometer, dropped significantly, closing at levels not seen since June 2024. This decline underscores the current volatility, exacerbated by uncertainty surrounding corporate earnings and impending fiscal policies.

Among the biggest losers were stocks like HCL Tech, Zomato, and Tech Mahindra, while ICICI Bank emerged as a rare gainer. Moving forward, the market's trajectory remains uncertain, with anticipated meetings from financial regulatory bodies expected to affect investor sentiment further.

