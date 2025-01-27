Delhi High Court Grants Regular Bail to Owners in UPSC Aspirants' Drowning Case
The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to four co-owners of the basement where three UPSC aspirants drowned. The interim bail was confirmed despite ongoing CBI investigations. The court emphasized the primary aim of bail is to ensure the accused's presence at trial, not punitive measures.
The Delhi High Court has officially granted regular bail to four co-owners of a basement in Old Rajender Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants tragically drowned last year. This decision follows the extension of their interim bail, originally granted on September 13, 2024, which Justice Sanjeev Narula has now confirmed as regular bail on existing terms.
Justice Narula emphasized that granting bail serves to secure the accused's attendance at trial rather than punish. While corruption inquiries by the CBI continue, no evidence has implicated the co-owners in this regard. The chargesheet has been filed, but pending trial will decide if violations under the BNS sections occurred.
Contributing a Rs 5 lakh voluntary donation for the victims' families, the co-owners have been instructed to deposit this amount with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority. This move is preventive while the trial court may still assign further compensation. The initial condition of hefty deposits with the Red Cross, linked to interim bail, was stayed by the Supreme Court.
