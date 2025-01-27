Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Regular Bail to Owners in UPSC Aspirants' Drowning Case

The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to four co-owners of the basement where three UPSC aspirants drowned. The interim bail was confirmed despite ongoing CBI investigations. The court emphasized the primary aim of bail is to ensure the accused's presence at trial, not punitive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:15 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Regular Bail to Owners in UPSC Aspirants' Drowning Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has officially granted regular bail to four co-owners of a basement in Old Rajender Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants tragically drowned last year. This decision follows the extension of their interim bail, originally granted on September 13, 2024, which Justice Sanjeev Narula has now confirmed as regular bail on existing terms.

Justice Narula emphasized that granting bail serves to secure the accused's attendance at trial rather than punish. While corruption inquiries by the CBI continue, no evidence has implicated the co-owners in this regard. The chargesheet has been filed, but pending trial will decide if violations under the BNS sections occurred.

Contributing a Rs 5 lakh voluntary donation for the victims' families, the co-owners have been instructed to deposit this amount with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority. This move is preventive while the trial court may still assign further compensation. The initial condition of hefty deposits with the Red Cross, linked to interim bail, was stayed by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025