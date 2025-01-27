Left Menu

Heartbreaking Double Tragedy in West Bengal

A tragic incident unfolded in West Bengal's Jhargram district when a 65-year-old woman died of shock after finding her grandson's body hanging. The grandson, Shubhankar Mahato, allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his girlfriend. Police are investigating the case after handing over the bodies to the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhargram | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy has shaken the community in West Bengal's Jhargram district, where a 65-year-old woman succumbed to shock upon discovering her grandson's lifeless body. The young man, Shubhankar Mahato, reportedly took his own life after an intense argument with his girlfriend.

The incident transpired when Mahato returned to his home in Parulia village on a Sunday night and had a phone argument with his girlfriend. Following this, he locked himself in a room, and despite numerous calls from concerned family members, he did not respond.

When the door was finally broken down, family members found him hanging. The overwhelming shock caused Mahato's grandmother, Kamala Mahato, to pass away shortly after. Police have initiated an investigation into the deaths. Both bodies were returned to the family after postmortem examinations.

