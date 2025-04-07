Kunal Kamra Battles Controversy with Stand-Up Rights Argument

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has publicly called on BookMyShow not to remove him from their platform. He requests access to audience data gathered from his solo shows, arguing it's vital for his livelihood. Kamra, posting on social media, emphasized his non-support for boycotts, stating the platform's business interests are understood.

Kamra highlighted the ticketing service's exclusive control over ticket sales, lamenting that artists are unable to reach their audience independently. Criticizing the 10% commission charged, he described the additional advertising costs as burdensome for artists trying to retain audience connections. Kamra seeks the release of his audience's contact data should de-listing occur.

Opposition from political figures, including Yuva Sena's Rahool N Kanal, has emerged, citing Kamra's contentious content as potentially harmful to public sentiment. Despite legal challenges, including multiple FIRs and pending High Court hearings, Kamra remains unapologetic, insisting on his right to satire without criminal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)