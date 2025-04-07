Left Menu

Kunal Kamra Battles Controversy with Stand-Up Rights Argument

Comedian Kunal Kamra defends his freedom of expression amid controversy over his performances. He challenges BookMyShow's control over audience data and faces legal action from political figures. Kamra argues for artists' rights and asserts that satirical content should not be criminalized, invoking constitutional protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:39 IST
Kunal Kamra Battles Controversy with Stand-Up Rights Argument
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Photo/X@kunalkamra88). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has publicly called on BookMyShow not to remove him from their platform. He requests access to audience data gathered from his solo shows, arguing it's vital for his livelihood. Kamra, posting on social media, emphasized his non-support for boycotts, stating the platform's business interests are understood.

Kamra highlighted the ticketing service's exclusive control over ticket sales, lamenting that artists are unable to reach their audience independently. Criticizing the 10% commission charged, he described the additional advertising costs as burdensome for artists trying to retain audience connections. Kamra seeks the release of his audience's contact data should de-listing occur.

Opposition from political figures, including Yuva Sena's Rahool N Kanal, has emerged, citing Kamra's contentious content as potentially harmful to public sentiment. Despite legal challenges, including multiple FIRs and pending High Court hearings, Kamra remains unapologetic, insisting on his right to satire without criminal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025