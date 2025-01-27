Left Menu

PM Modi to Catalyze Growth with Odisha Investment Conclave and Uttarakhand National Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha and Uttarakhand, where he'll inaugurate the Make in Odisha Conclave to boost investments and the 38th National Games promoting sustainable sports. The Odisha summit emphasizes the state’s industrial potential, while the Uttarakhand games feature 10,000 athletes across 35 sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a significant visit to Odisha and Uttarakhand, showcasing India's ambition in economic and sports sectors. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar at 11 AM. This high-profile event, hosted by the Odisha Government, is designed to promote the state as a leading industrial and investment hub in India, emphasizing its role as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision.

The two-day summit will serve as a pivotal platform for industry giants, potential investors, and policymakers to explore the vast investment opportunities that Odisha offers. The event will feature various interactive sessions, including CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring a dynamic engagement with investors both from India and abroad.

Following his visit to Odisha, at around 6 PM, Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The games are a part of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebrations and will be conducted across 11 cities from January 28 to February 14. This year, the games highlight a sustainable approach with the theme 'Green Games,' and will see participation from over 10,000 athletes. The events emphasize environmental responsibility with eco-friendly medals and a special 'Sports Forest' initiative.

