EU's €30 Million Gas Lifeline for Transdniestria: A Ray of Hope Amid Crisis
The EU is providing €30 million to supply natural gas to Transdniestria, a region facing severe energy shortages since Gazprom halted supplies. Moldova's government has also approved additional gas transport to ensure energy supply. A Hungarian company aims to secure a contract to further stabilize the region's energy situation.
The European Union has announced a financial aid package of €30 million to facilitate the purchase and transfer of natural gas to Transdniestria, a region facing extreme energy shortages, according to Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean.
Since the start of the year, the pro-Russian territory has grappled with power outages and heating scarcity after Russia's Gazprom ceased gas supplies due to a disputed debt. The EU's immediate response aims to mitigate the energy crisis affecting tens of thousands of residents.
While the Moldovan government coordinates gas transfer, a separate deal involving Hungarian company MOL and Moldovagaz is anticipated to further bolster Transdniestria's gas supply, ensuring stability for both regional and Moldovan consumers.
