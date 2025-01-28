Left Menu

EU's €30 Million Gas Lifeline for Transdniestria: A Ray of Hope Amid Crisis

The EU is providing €30 million to supply natural gas to Transdniestria, a region facing severe energy shortages since Gazprom halted supplies. Moldova's government has also approved additional gas transport to ensure energy supply. A Hungarian company aims to secure a contract to further stabilize the region's energy situation.

Updated: 28-01-2025 01:08 IST
The European Union has announced a financial aid package of €30 million to facilitate the purchase and transfer of natural gas to Transdniestria, a region facing extreme energy shortages, according to Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

Since the start of the year, the pro-Russian territory has grappled with power outages and heating scarcity after Russia's Gazprom ceased gas supplies due to a disputed debt. The EU's immediate response aims to mitigate the energy crisis affecting tens of thousands of residents.

While the Moldovan government coordinates gas transfer, a separate deal involving Hungarian company MOL and Moldovagaz is anticipated to further bolster Transdniestria's gas supply, ensuring stability for both regional and Moldovan consumers.

