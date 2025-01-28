Left Menu

David Coote Reveals Struggles and Impact of Abuse on Referees

Former Premier League referee David Coote came out as gay, revealing the toll of hiding his sexuality, alongside a scandal that led to his dismissal. Coote apologized for offensive comments and drug use, emphasizing the severe impact of abuse on referees' mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:08 IST
David Coote Reveals Struggles and Impact of Abuse on Referees
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

David Coote, a former Premier League referee, has publicly come out as gay. He admitted that concealing his sexuality contributed to a scandal that ended his refereeing career.

Last year, Coote faced suspension and eventual dismissal after a video emerged of him making offensive remarks. He has since expressed regret over the incident.

In a candid interview, Coote called for greater understanding about the mental health challenges faced by officials due to relentless abuse and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025