David Coote Reveals Struggles and Impact of Abuse on Referees
Former Premier League referee David Coote came out as gay, revealing the toll of hiding his sexuality, alongside a scandal that led to his dismissal. Coote apologized for offensive comments and drug use, emphasizing the severe impact of abuse on referees' mental health.
David Coote, a former Premier League referee, has publicly come out as gay. He admitted that concealing his sexuality contributed to a scandal that ended his refereeing career.
Last year, Coote faced suspension and eventual dismissal after a video emerged of him making offensive remarks. He has since expressed regret over the incident.
In a candid interview, Coote called for greater understanding about the mental health challenges faced by officials due to relentless abuse and scrutiny.
