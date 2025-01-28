David Coote Reveals Struggles and Impact of Abuse on Referees

David Coote, a former Premier League referee, has publicly come out as gay. He admitted that concealing his sexuality contributed to a scandal that ended his refereeing career.

Last year, Coote faced suspension and eventual dismissal after a video emerged of him making offensive remarks. He has since expressed regret over the incident.

In a candid interview, Coote called for greater understanding about the mental health challenges faced by officials due to relentless abuse and scrutiny.

