Kani Shawl Artisan Honored with Padma Shri for Preserving Traditional Craft

Farooq Ahmad Mir, an esteemed artisan from Srinagar's Natipora area, was awarded the Padma Shri on Republic Day, recognizing his immense contributions to the traditional Kani shawl craft. Mir expressed his gratitude for the honor, acknowledging the ancestral roots of his work, which he has passed down to his children.

Acknowledging the intricacy of the Kani shawls, Mir highlighted his unique integration of calligraphy, including featuring a 'doha' by Sant Kabir in his designs. This ancestral art form, which he has honed over three decades, earned him both national recognition and the admiration of cultural connoisseurs.

The Padma awards, announced annually on Republic Day, are amongst India's highest civilian honors, spanning various categories including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. This year's awards recognized 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recipients, celebrating exceptional contributions across diverse fields.

