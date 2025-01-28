Dehradun Gears Up for Prime Minister Modi's Visit and Inauguration of 38th National Games
Dehradun declares a school holiday as Prime Minister Modi visits to inaugurate the 38th National Games. The event in Uttarakhand will feature over 10,000 athletes, aiming for sustainability with a 'Green Games' theme. Modi will later inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dehradun for the inauguration of the 38th National Games, the District Magistrate has declared a holiday for schools and anganwadis, officials announced. This decision is part of a disaster mitigation strategy under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
The Prime Minister will begin his day by inaugurating the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar at 11 AM, before heading to Dehradun, where he will inaugurate the National Games at 6 PM. The Games, marking Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, will be held across 11 cities until February 14, featuring participation from 36 states and one union territory.
This year's National Games emphasize sustainability with the theme 'Green Games.' A 'Sports Forest' park will be established near the venue, and over 10,000 saplings will be planted. Medals and certificates will be made using biodegradable materials, underscoring the eco-friendly approach of the event. More than 10,000 athletes nationwide are expected to compete.
(With inputs from agencies.)
