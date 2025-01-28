Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Madhya Pradesh CM Visits Japan Ahead of Global Summit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav embarked on a four-day visit to Japan, warmly welcomed by India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. During discussions aimed at enhancing trade relations, CM Yadav extended invitations to Japanese industrialists for the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal.

MP CM Mohan Yadav with Indian Ambassador to Japan (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday, marking the start of his four-day diplomatic and economic mission to Japan. He was warmly received by India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, as the visit seeks to bolster India-Japan relations.

Chief Minister Yadav expressed his gratitude for the grand welcome, emphasizing the significance of strengthening ties. Highlighting the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025, scheduled for February 24-25 in Bhopal, he is set to engage with Japanese industrial leaders, urging their participation in the event.

The visit commenced with a courtesy meeting at Tokyo's Hotel Imperial, where discussions with the Indian Ambassador focused on enhancing economic collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and Japan. The Global Investors Summit aims to highlight Madhya Pradesh's investment potential as Japan participates as the 'Partner Country'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

