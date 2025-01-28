Left Menu

Controversy Flares Over Parole Grant to Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticizes Haryana's grant of parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, calling it 'very bad'. His lawyer argues the parole is a legal right, amidst political tensions with upcoming Delhi elections. Parties exchange allegations ahead of the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:16 IST
Controversy Flares Over Parole Grant to Dera Sacha Sauda Chief
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has sharply criticized the Haryana government's decision to grant parole to controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Badal voiced her disapproval, describing the move as 'very bad' while addressing reporters after her visit to the Golden Temple.

Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 30-day parole by the Haryana government on Tuesday. Responding to the mounting political controversy, his advocate, Jitendra Khurana, maintained that the parole is Singh's legal right and should not be associated with political motives. Khurana explained that the legal system allows for parole applications, emphasizing that Singh's current parole application was processed in compliance with the law.

As political tensions rise with forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, parties like AAP, BJP, and Congress are navigating a charged atmosphere. Accusations have been exchanged; while AAP alleges a conspiracy by the central government, BJP claims wrongful voter registrations by AAP. History shows Congress' decline in recent elections, while AAP emerged dominant last cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025