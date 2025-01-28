Controversy Flares Over Parole Grant to Dera Sacha Sauda Chief

Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, has sharply criticized the Haryana government's decision to grant parole to controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Badal voiced her disapproval, describing the move as 'very bad' while addressing reporters after her visit to the Golden Temple.

Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 30-day parole by the Haryana government on Tuesday. Responding to the mounting political controversy, his advocate, Jitendra Khurana, maintained that the parole is Singh's legal right and should not be associated with political motives. Khurana explained that the legal system allows for parole applications, emphasizing that Singh's current parole application was processed in compliance with the law.

As political tensions rise with forthcoming Delhi assembly elections, parties like AAP, BJP, and Congress are navigating a charged atmosphere. Accusations have been exchanged; while AAP alleges a conspiracy by the central government, BJP claims wrongful voter registrations by AAP. History shows Congress' decline in recent elections, while AAP emerged dominant last cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)