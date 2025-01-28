Left Menu

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Mahakumbh, arguing it undermines Hindu faith and economic benefits. BJP leaders RP Singh and Khandelwal countered Kharge's skepticism, emphasizing economic gains from the event. Singh challenged Kharge's religious bias, urging equal critique on Islam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:56 IST
BJP Fires Back at Congress: Kharge's Comments Spark Controversy Over Mahakumbh
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal openly criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming his recent comments on the Mahakumbh undermine the faith of millions of Hindus across India. Khandelwal argued that Kharge's comments not only diminish the religious significance of the event but also overlook its potential economic benefits, predicting that the event could draw over 50 crore attendees and generate significant economic activity.

Joining the counterattack, BJP leader RP Singh accused Kharge and the Congress party of habitually mocking Hindu rituals. Singh challenged Kharge to demonstrate equal critical stance towards other religions, particularly Islam, questioning whether the same criticism would be leveled at Islamic practices like Hajj.

As the BJP continues its offensive following Kharge's comments during the Congress rally in Mhow, critics argue that Kharge's skepticism ignores the economic impact of Mahakumbh. Singh pointedly asked if the influx of devotees and the associated economic activities would not create employment, thereby invalidating Kharge's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

