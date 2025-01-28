BJP Fires Back at Congress: Kharge's Comments Spark Controversy Over Mahakumbh

In a heated exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal openly criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming his recent comments on the Mahakumbh undermine the faith of millions of Hindus across India. Khandelwal argued that Kharge's comments not only diminish the religious significance of the event but also overlook its potential economic benefits, predicting that the event could draw over 50 crore attendees and generate significant economic activity.

Joining the counterattack, BJP leader RP Singh accused Kharge and the Congress party of habitually mocking Hindu rituals. Singh challenged Kharge to demonstrate equal critical stance towards other religions, particularly Islam, questioning whether the same criticism would be leveled at Islamic practices like Hajj.

As the BJP continues its offensive following Kharge's comments during the Congress rally in Mhow, critics argue that Kharge's skepticism ignores the economic impact of Mahakumbh. Singh pointedly asked if the influx of devotees and the associated economic activities would not create employment, thereby invalidating Kharge's assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)