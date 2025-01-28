Enfinity Global Secures Key Milestone for Solar and Wind Projects in India

In a significant development, Enfinity Global announced on Tuesday that it has secured crucial connectivity facilities for its ambitious 2 GW utility-scale solar and wind projects in India. These projects will span the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The combined capacity of this impressive portfolio is set to generate enough electricity to power approximately 4.7 million households, significantly reducing annual CO2 emissions by 49 million metric tonnes, as stated by the company. This initiative aims to supply power to government utilities as well as commercial and industrial clients.

Enfinity Global, led by CEO Carlos Domenech, emphasizes its strategic positioning as a reliable partner for India's long-term energy needs. With a strong presence in global market and over 1 GW of projects entering construction this year, the company's renewable energy footprint in India has expanded to 3.3 GW.

