Left Menu

Enfinity Global Secures Key Milestone for Solar and Wind Projects in India

Enfinity Global has secured transmission facilities for its 2 GW solar and wind projects across India. This move supports their aim to power 4.7 million homes and reduce carbon emissions by 49 million metric tonnes annually. Their portfolio in India now stands at 3.3 GW in various stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:01 IST
Enfinity Global Secures Key Milestone for Solar and Wind Projects in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Enfinity Global announced on Tuesday that it has secured crucial connectivity facilities for its ambitious 2 GW utility-scale solar and wind projects in India. These projects will span the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The combined capacity of this impressive portfolio is set to generate enough electricity to power approximately 4.7 million households, significantly reducing annual CO2 emissions by 49 million metric tonnes, as stated by the company. This initiative aims to supply power to government utilities as well as commercial and industrial clients.

Enfinity Global, led by CEO Carlos Domenech, emphasizes its strategic positioning as a reliable partner for India's long-term energy needs. With a strong presence in global market and over 1 GW of projects entering construction this year, the company's renewable energy footprint in India has expanded to 3.3 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025