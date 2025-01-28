Left Menu

Generali GC&C Launches in India: A New Chapter in Corporate Insurance

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial (GC&C) has announced its entry into the Indian market through Future Generali India Insurance. This move aims to provide tailored insurance solutions for medium and large enterprises, including risk advisory services, under the leadership of Shib Shankar Saha.

Updated: 28-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:23 IST
  • India

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial has officially made its foray into the Indian market, as announced Tuesday. The strategic move aims to tap into the growing demand for sophisticated insurance within India's dynamic corporate and commercial sectors.

GC&C India, part of Future Generali India Insurance, will offer comprehensive insurance coverage, from property and casualty to specialized lines like marine, aviation, cyber, and political risk. The new unit also promises valuable risk advisory services for businesses.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance, noted that the company has a robust local presence, and this expansion will enhance underwriting capabilities crucial for India's development. Shib Shankar Saha has been appointed Head of GC&C India, reporting to Axel Roesner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

