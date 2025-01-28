Generali GC&C Launches in India: A New Chapter in Corporate Insurance

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial has officially made its foray into the Indian market, as announced Tuesday. The strategic move aims to tap into the growing demand for sophisticated insurance within India's dynamic corporate and commercial sectors.

GC&C India, part of Future Generali India Insurance, will offer comprehensive insurance coverage, from property and casualty to specialized lines like marine, aviation, cyber, and political risk. The new unit also promises valuable risk advisory services for businesses.

Anup Rau, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Insurance, noted that the company has a robust local presence, and this expansion will enhance underwriting capabilities crucial for India's development. Shib Shankar Saha has been appointed Head of GC&C India, reporting to Axel Roesner.

