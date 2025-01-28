Left Menu

Sundaram Home Finance's Robust Growth in Q3 2024 Highlights Market Expansion

Sundaram Home Finance reported a net profit of Rs 62.55 crore for Q3 2024, showing steady growth from Rs 62.28 crore last year. Disbursements surged by 35% to Rs 1,692 crore. The company's assets under management grew by 14% to Rs 14,577 crore. Expansion into new markets boosts performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:41 IST
Sundaram Home Finance's Robust Growth in Q3 2024 Highlights Market Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sundaram Home Finance posted a net profit of Rs 62.55 crore for the third quarter of 2024, marking a steady increase from Rs 62.28 crore earned during the same period in the previous financial year.

Disbursements for the quarter rose by 35% to Rs 1,692 crore, compared to Rs 1,252 crore recorded previously. Over the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, net profit totaled Rs 173.09 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 179.03 crore achieved last year. Disbursements surged by 29% to Rs 4,588 crore for the same period.

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) as of December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 14,577 crore, up by 14% year-on-year. Sundaram Home Finance MD D Lakshminarayanan noted the positive growth driven by end-user demand, affordability, and market expansion. The company opened new branches and entered emerging markets, employing over 500 new staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025