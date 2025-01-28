Left Menu

China's AI Challenger Rattles Wall Street Titans

A competitor from China, DeepSeek, disrupts the artificial intelligence market, affecting major Wall Street tech stocks like Nvidia. The S&P 500 falls due to AI-related losses, with Nasdaq experiencing its worst drop in over a month. DeepSeek's success raises questions about the future of the AI industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:18 IST
China's AI Challenger Rattles Wall Street Titans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street tech giants faced a turbulent Monday as DeepSeek, a Chinese competitor, unsettled the AI sector. The S&P 500 saw a 1.5% decline, heavily impacted by a 16.9% drop in Nvidia's stock. Other major tech corporations followed suit, dragging the Nasdaq composite down by 3.1% in its most significant downturn in over a month.

This shakeup comes as DeepSeek revealed a large language model poised to compete with established U.S. counterparts at a potentially lower cost. Despite US restrictions on AI technology output to China, DeepSeek managed to top the charts for free applications in Apple's App Store, a testament to its unexpected success.

The shock reverberated globally, with companies like ASML in Amsterdam and SoftBank in Tokyo seeing substantial stock declines. In the U.S., Constellation Energy's valuation plummeted amid these market jitters. Investors have turned to bonds, seeking safer havens amidst the volatility, lowering the yield of the 10-year Treasury to 4.52%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025