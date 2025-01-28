Left Menu

GM CEO Mary Barra on Strategic Moves Amid Tariffs and Growth Prospects

In a CNBC interview, GM CEO Mary Barra discussed her conversation with the President, the company's strategic plans for potential tariff impacts on Mexico, and the expected $2 billion revenue from Super Cruise over the next five years. GM is preparing various scenarios to adapt to tariff changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:25 IST
In a recent CNBC interview, General Motors CEO Mary Barra revealed that she had an extensive discussion with President Biden, focusing on the company's strategic direction and potential challenges.

Barra addressed the looming tariffs on Mexico, affirming that GM has developed multiple contingency plans to navigate these economic challenges and ensure operational resilience.

Looking ahead, Barra expressed optimism as she projected a notable $2 billion revenue stemming from Super Cruise technology in the next five years, underscoring GM's innovation-driven approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

