Delhi Water Crisis Intensifies: AAP Meets Chief Election Commissioner

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday to address Delhi's escalating water crisis. The rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, they warned, are jeopardizing the capital's water supply, potentially leaving 30 percent of Delhi without access to water.

Following the meeting, Atishi briefed the media, emphasizing the toxic ammonia contamination originating from Haryana. She warned that if the situation persists, multiple water treatment plants might cease operations, exacerbating the crisis for a significant portion of Delhi's population.

Chief Minister Mann criticized Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's remarks on the issue as factual admissions rather than opinions, acknowledging the challenges faced. Atishi proposed whether forming a collaborative team with Haryana to assess and address the ammonia contamination would be beneficial. She expressed readiness for joint action to mitigate the inflow of ammonia into Delhi's water supply.

Earlier, Haryana CM Saini publicly criticized AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his decade-long promise to clean the Yamuna. He accused AAP of deception, suggesting that Delhiites are disillusioned with prolonged inaction.

