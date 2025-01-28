Left Menu

Delhi Water Crisis Intensifies: AAP Meets Chief Election Commissioner

AAP leader Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have met with the Chief Election Commissioner to address the rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, threatening Delhi's water supply. They urge formation of a joint task force with Haryana to tackle the issue urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:56 IST
Delhi Water Crisis Intensifies: AAP Meets Chief Election Commissioner
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with the Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday to address Delhi's escalating water crisis. The rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, they warned, are jeopardizing the capital's water supply, potentially leaving 30 percent of Delhi without access to water.

Following the meeting, Atishi briefed the media, emphasizing the toxic ammonia contamination originating from Haryana. She warned that if the situation persists, multiple water treatment plants might cease operations, exacerbating the crisis for a significant portion of Delhi's population.

Chief Minister Mann criticized Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini's remarks on the issue as factual admissions rather than opinions, acknowledging the challenges faced. Atishi proposed whether forming a collaborative team with Haryana to assess and address the ammonia contamination would be beneficial. She expressed readiness for joint action to mitigate the inflow of ammonia into Delhi's water supply.

Earlier, Haryana CM Saini publicly criticized AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his decade-long promise to clean the Yamuna. He accused AAP of deception, suggesting that Delhiites are disillusioned with prolonged inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025