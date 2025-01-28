Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Shares Dip Despite Profit Growth

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC fell 5% on Tuesday after their quarterly earnings report did not meet investor expectations. Despite a 7% growth in profit and a 30% surge in revenue, the company's stock dipped on both BSE and NSE. The broader market indices, however, closed positively.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares experienced a 5% decline on Tuesday, following the company's announcement of its December quarter earnings, which did not satisfy investor expectations.

The asset management firm's stock fell by 4.82% on the BSE, closing at Rs 612.30, while it slipped by 4.22% on the NSE to settle at Rs 616.30. This decline occurred despite the company's profit after tax rising by 7% to Rs 224.5 crore.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations saw a robust 30% increase, reaching Rs 445.1 crore. Furthermore, the company's assets under management grew by 23% year-on-year to Rs 3.84 lakh crore, illustrating its strong market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

