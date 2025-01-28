Left Menu

SBI Cards Faces Profit Drop Amid Rising Delinquencies

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a significant 30% fall in net profit for Q3 2024 due to increasing delinquencies. Despite a marginal rise in total income and a decline in operating costs, the company faced higher non-performing assets and a surge in financial instrument impairments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported a 30% decline in net profit, falling to Rs 383 crore in the third quarter ending December 2024, a trend attributed to rising delinquencies.

The credit card company, a subsidiary of SBI, had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 549 crore during the same period the previous year, reflecting significant financial challenges.

Despite a slight increase in total income to Rs 4,767 crore and reduced operating costs, the firm faced an uptick in non-performing assets and impairments, highlighting ongoing financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025