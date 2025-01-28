SBI Cards Faces Profit Drop Amid Rising Delinquencies
SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a significant 30% fall in net profit for Q3 2024 due to increasing delinquencies. Despite a marginal rise in total income and a decline in operating costs, the company faced higher non-performing assets and a surge in financial instrument impairments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported a 30% decline in net profit, falling to Rs 383 crore in the third quarter ending December 2024, a trend attributed to rising delinquencies.
The credit card company, a subsidiary of SBI, had previously recorded a net profit of Rs 549 crore during the same period the previous year, reflecting significant financial challenges.
Despite a slight increase in total income to Rs 4,767 crore and reduced operating costs, the firm faced an uptick in non-performing assets and impairments, highlighting ongoing financial pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Autism Rates: Unpacking Causes and Implications
Path to Peace: Unpacking the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Novak Djokovic's Unparalleled Tennis Legacy: Chasing the 25th Grand Slam
Peshawar Employees Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Salaries Amid Crisis
Amit Shah Addresses 18th Convocation at Ganpat University, Highlights Role of Youth in Nation-Building and Vision for 2047