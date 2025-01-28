Gujarat: Leading the Charge in India's Economic Resurgence

Gujarat has firmly established itself as a vital player in India's economic landscape, contributing a substantial 8.20% to the nation's GDP for the fiscal year 2022-23. This achievement highlights the state's strategic importance in driving the country's economic growth. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the launch of the 'Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP)' in 2015 aimed to simplify business operations by enhancing the ease of doing business.

The state's business-friendly approach, coupled with citizen-centric reforms, has made it an attractive destination for investors. From 2015 to 2024, Gujarat has secured approximately Rs 3.96 lakh crore in foreign investments and Rs 18.46 lakh crore in domestic investments. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and key ministers have spearheaded these efforts, propelling Gujarat to the forefront of the 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings.

Gujarat's initiatives include the creation of the 'Investor Facilitation Portal (IFP)', a single-window platform providing over 200 business services across 18 state departments. The introduction of the 'Gujarat Right of Citizens to Public Services (RCPS) Act, 2013' ensures timely service delivery, monitored by the District Level Facilitation Committee. Moreover, the state has achieved recognition from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and has been awarded during the 'Udyog Samagam 2024' for its exemplary performance in implementing business-friendly reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)