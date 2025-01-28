DRI Nabs Three Ugandans with Rs 21.97 Crore Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

In an intense anti-smuggling operation, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three Ugandan nationals at Mumbai Airport. The suspects were caught with 2197 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 21.97 crores, as per an official statement released by the agency.

Acting on specific intelligence about a Ugandan syndicate's plan to smuggle narcotics, DRI Mumbai officers intercepted the suspects, who had originated from Entebbe. Upon interrogation, the individuals admitted to having ingested capsules filled with cocaine, intended for illicit distribution in India.

Following a court order, the smugglers were taken to a government hospital where they expelled 170 capsules containing the cocaine. The drugs were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, leading to their arrest. Investigations into the syndicate are ongoing, with more updates anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)