Left Menu

DRI Nabs Three Ugandans with Rs 21.97 Crore Cocaine at Mumbai Airport

Three Ugandan nationals were apprehended at Mumbai Airport for attempting to smuggle 2197 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 21.97 crores. Acting on intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the trio, who admitted to ingesting drug capsules. All suspects were arrested under the NDPS Act, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:29 IST
DRI Nabs Three Ugandans with Rs 21.97 Crore Cocaine at Mumbai Airport
Visuals of cocaine seized at Mumbai airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense anti-smuggling operation, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested three Ugandan nationals at Mumbai Airport. The suspects were caught with 2197 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 21.97 crores, as per an official statement released by the agency.

Acting on specific intelligence about a Ugandan syndicate's plan to smuggle narcotics, DRI Mumbai officers intercepted the suspects, who had originated from Entebbe. Upon interrogation, the individuals admitted to having ingested capsules filled with cocaine, intended for illicit distribution in India.

Following a court order, the smugglers were taken to a government hospital where they expelled 170 capsules containing the cocaine. The drugs were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, leading to their arrest. Investigations into the syndicate are ongoing, with more updates anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025