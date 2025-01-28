Left Menu

AIMPLB Denounces UCC in Uttarakhand, Calls for Nationwide Protest

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has condemned the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, calling it unconstitutional. AIMPLB vows a nationwide movement against the UCC and the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. Urging secular opposition to resist, it warns of protests if the government fails to withdraw the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:57 IST
AIMPLB Denounces UCC in Uttarakhand, Calls for Nationwide Protest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong denunciation of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, labeling it 'deeply unfortunate and harmful'. AIMPLB announced plans for a nationwide campaign opposing the UCC and decried the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf for its alleged democratic and ethical violations.

In a statement by Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of AIMPLB, the group criticized the UCC as 'undemocratic and unconstitutional', asserting that it attacks the fundamental rights of citizens. The constitution, they emphasized, ensures all Muslims the freedom to practice their religion, and Muslim personal law is protected under the Shariat Application Act, 1937.

At a Bengaluru meeting, the AIMPLB resolved to challenge the UCC legally. Leaders from various communities vowed not to accept the UCC, urging citizens to maintain religious principles and warning against complacency. The organization emphasized resistance within the democratic framework.

The press release condemned the JPC's handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, accusing it of violating parliamentary norms. Despite submitting written and verbal objections, Muslim leaders claim their voices were ignored. AIMPLB highlighted a massive email campaign as evidence of widespread opposition.

Muslim leaders vowed to protect Waqf properties from encroachment, condemning government actions as oppressive. The AIMPLB criticized allied political factions for supporting the BJP's alleged communal agenda and called for secular opposition to resist the amendment in Parliament. They demanded the withdrawal of the contentious bill, warning of potential protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025