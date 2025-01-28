AIMPLB Denounces UCC in Uttarakhand, Calls for Nationwide Protest

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong denunciation of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, labeling it 'deeply unfortunate and harmful'. AIMPLB announced plans for a nationwide campaign opposing the UCC and decried the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf for its alleged democratic and ethical violations.

In a statement by Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of AIMPLB, the group criticized the UCC as 'undemocratic and unconstitutional', asserting that it attacks the fundamental rights of citizens. The constitution, they emphasized, ensures all Muslims the freedom to practice their religion, and Muslim personal law is protected under the Shariat Application Act, 1937.

At a Bengaluru meeting, the AIMPLB resolved to challenge the UCC legally. Leaders from various communities vowed not to accept the UCC, urging citizens to maintain religious principles and warning against complacency. The organization emphasized resistance within the democratic framework.

The press release condemned the JPC's handling of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, accusing it of violating parliamentary norms. Despite submitting written and verbal objections, Muslim leaders claim their voices were ignored. AIMPLB highlighted a massive email campaign as evidence of widespread opposition.

Muslim leaders vowed to protect Waqf properties from encroachment, condemning government actions as oppressive. The AIMPLB criticized allied political factions for supporting the BJP's alleged communal agenda and called for secular opposition to resist the amendment in Parliament. They demanded the withdrawal of the contentious bill, warning of potential protests.

