China's Renewable Surge: Leading the World in Clean Energy

In an impressive stride, China installed a remarkable 357 gigawatts of solar and wind energy in 2024, significantly surpassing its previous targets. This renewable surge sets China ahead of global competitors despite its high coal consumption, marking a strategic pivot in its energy and climate security approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant leap towards sustainable energy, China has set new records by installing 357 gigawatts of wind and solar power in 2024. The National Energy Administration reported a 45% increase in solar and an 18% increase in wind energy from the previous year, surpassing expectations and setting an early milestone for 2030 goals.

While China continues to be the largest global emitter of greenhouse gases due to its reliance on coal, this push in renewable energy promises a major shift in its energy landscape. According to Daniel Jasper of Project Drawdown, China is poised to lead the world in energy transition amidst changes in the US administration.

China's advancements have come in conjunction with a slight dip in their carbon emissions, a potential harbinger of pivotal environmental progress. Additionally, China's role as a key exporter of renewable technology reinforces its status as a dominant force in the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

