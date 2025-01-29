Left Menu

Taiwan Faces Trade Challenges Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Taiwan faces potential economic challenges as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens tariffs on semiconductors. Premier Cho Jung-tai notes Taiwan's vital role in global tech supply chains and plans to assess support for the domestic industry. TSMC's investment in a U.S. factory highlights its strategic importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 29-01-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 08:05 IST
Taiwan Faces Trade Challenges Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's government is set to evaluate the need for support of its domestic industry following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on semiconductors, according to Premier Cho Jung-tai's announcement on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), as the world's largest contract chipmaker, underscores the island's integral role in technology supply chains.

Trump announced on Monday his intention to introduce tariffs on imported chips, pharmaceuticals, and steel to encourage domestic production in the United States. Responding to these developments, Premier Cho indicated that Taiwan's economy ministry is closely monitoring the situation and considering further cooperative measures for the industrial sector to mitigate potential impacts.

TSMC's announcement in 2020 to build a factory in Arizona, with an investment now totaling $65 billion, marks a significant move in global tech supply chain dynamics. While Taiwan's economy minister expects minimal impact from the potential tariffs due to Taiwan's technological edge, the growing trade surplus with the U.S. and persistent trade deficit concerns remain significant issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Delegating decisions to AI? The risks of losing human judgment

Synthetic data at the crossroads: Safeguarding privacy amidst innovation

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025