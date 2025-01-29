Left Menu

Mexico's Power Shift: Public-Private Energy Initiative Unveiled

The Mexican government, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, proposes legislation allowing public-private electricity projects with a state share of at least 54%. The bill aims to ensure state-owned CFE supplies the majority of electricity, emphasizing sovereignty and reliability while pushing for de-carbonization and renewable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 08:12 IST
Mexico's Power Shift: Public-Private Energy Initiative Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to further solidify the role of the state in Mexico's energy sector, President Claudia Sheinbaum has thrown her support behind a legislative proposal allowing public-private electricity projects, provided the state retains a 54% stake.

This proposal is intended to affirm the Comision Federal de Electricidad's (CFE) dominance as the main electricity provider, continuing the policies of Sheinbaum's predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who emphasized state control over energy resources.

While the bill mandates state control, it also advocates for an energy system transition towards renewable sources, requiring private generators to offer surplus power only to the CFE, thus supporting de-carbonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Delegating decisions to AI? The risks of losing human judgment

Synthetic data at the crossroads: Safeguarding privacy amidst innovation

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025