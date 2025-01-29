Chaos at Mahakumbh: Leaders Urge Caution Amid Stampede Fears

In the midst of Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela, a stampede-like scenario prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer twice with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in swift succession. The discussions emphasized the need for urgent safety measures, with Modi closely monitoring the evolving situation in Prayagraj.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, echoing these sentiments, communicated with Adityanath, assuring comprehensive assistance from the central government. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath directed devotees to avoid congested areas near the Sangam Ghat, urging them to adhere to instructions from local authorities and resist unverified rumors.

Religious figureheads, including Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji, have appealed for patience, advising pilgrims to remain in their camps rather than insist on the traditional dip at the sacred confluence. The Akhara Parishad has postponed the event to Vasant Panchami on February 3, prioritizing public safety amid the massive influx of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)