Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Stirs Shock and Sorrow

In a tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, devotees have mourned the loss of lives resulting from what is being blamed on 'mismanagement.' Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has expressed profound sadness over the accident, urging devotees to remain calm while appealing for swift governmental action.

The Samajwadi Party, in its official communication, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for delays in relief efforts, further urging for prompt rescue operations. The party's statement described the incident as 'heartbreaking,' offering condolences to the bereaved families and best wishes for the quick recovery of those injured.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed fingers at administrative lapses, suggesting self-promotion was prioritized over adequate preparations at the Mela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since engaged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation and ensure immediate remedial actions are executed. Amidst these developments, Mauni Amavasya attracts millions for the significant 'Shahi Snan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)