Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Stirs Shock and Sorrow

A tragic accident at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has left devotees mourning losses and seeking urgent action. Akhilesh Yadav urges governmental intervention and improved safety measures, while the Samajwadi Party and Congress call for accountability. PM Modi reviews relief efforts following the incident deemed an avoidable accident due to mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:15 IST
Large crowds of Devotees at Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, devotees have mourned the loss of lives resulting from what is being blamed on 'mismanagement.' Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, has expressed profound sadness over the accident, urging devotees to remain calm while appealing for swift governmental action.

The Samajwadi Party, in its official communication, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for delays in relief efforts, further urging for prompt rescue operations. The party's statement described the incident as 'heartbreaking,' offering condolences to the bereaved families and best wishes for the quick recovery of those injured.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pointed fingers at administrative lapses, suggesting self-promotion was prioritized over adequate preparations at the Mela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since engaged with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation and ensure immediate remedial actions are executed. Amidst these developments, Mauni Amavasya attracts millions for the significant 'Shahi Snan.'

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

